Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack

A solemn procession. A long salute. A chaplain's prayer.

traveled to Delaware's Air Force Base on Saturday to pay his respects to the returning remains of four Americans who were killed this week in a suicide bomb attack in

The bombing, which was the deadliest assault on US troops in since American forces moved into the country in 2015, came as Trump prepares to pull US troops out of

The stood solemnly and saluted the remains of civilian of St Louis, Missouri, as his body was carried from a military aircraft into a waiting van.

Wirtz and the three other Americans were killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in the northern Syrian town of He had been assigned to the as an operations

The three other transfers were to be conducted privately, with the observing. He also spent time with the families of those killed.

Trump told reporters as on Saturday that meeting the relatives of the country's fallen heroes "might be the toughest thing" he has to do as president.

The trip was not listed on the president's public schedule that was released Friday night, but he tweeted the in the morning.

"Will be leaving for to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!" he wrote.

He later told reporters: "When I'm going to meet relatives of some of our great, great heroes that have fallen, I think it might be the toughest thing I have to do as president." The visit came during a budget fight that has consumed for the past month, shuttering parts of the and leaving hundreds of thousands of workers without pay.

Raising the stakes in his dispute with Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, the president on Thursday abruptly canceled her military flight, hours before she and a congressional delegation were to depart for on a previously undisclosed visit to US troops.

Trump planned a Saturday afternoon announcement that was expected to outline a deal the hopes might pave the way for the shutdown's end.

Trump has made one other visit to during his presidency, soon after taking office. On February 1, 2017, Trump honoured the returning remains of a US Navy SEAL killed in a raid in

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known US combat casualty since Trump became president.

In a December 19 tweet announcing the withdrawal from Syria, Trump said, "We have defeated in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."



He said the troops would begin coming home "now." That plan triggered immediate pushback from military leaders and led to the resignation of

Over the past month, Trump and others have appeared to adjust the timeline, and US officials have suggested it will likely take several months to safely withdraw American forces from Syria.

A leading US voice on foreign policy, Sen Lindsey Graham, said during a visit Saturday to that an American withdrawal from Syria that had not been thought through would lead to "chaos" and "an on steroids."



Graham, R-S.C., urged Trump not to get out without a plan and said the goal of destroying Islamic State militants in Syria had not yet been accomplished.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack in Manbij, which killed 19 people, including the four Americans.

Trump said before arriving in Dover that IS has lost almost all its territory but "that doesn't mean you're not going to have somebody around."



He also said "we can be pulling back but we've been hitting very hard over the last three weeks...and it's moving along very well."



is the main town on the westernmost edge of Syrian territory held by the US-backed Syrian Kurds, running along the border with

Mixed Kurdish-Arab Syrian forces liberated from IS in 2016 with help from the US-led coalition.

But Kurdish control of the town infuriated Turkey, which views the main US Kurdish ally, the YPG militia, as "terrorists" linked to Kurdish insurgents on its own soil.

decision during a meeting with about a half-dozen GOP senators late Wednesday at the

Sen of Kentucky, who was at the meeting, told reporters on a conference call that the president remained "steadfast" in his decision not to stay in Syria, or Afghanistan, "forever". But the did not disclose the latest thinking on the withdrawal timeline.

Paul said Trump told the group, "We're not going to continue the way we've done it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)