Pakistan beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODI

AFP  |  Port Elizabeth (South Africa) 

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez hit half centuries as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win over South Africa in the opening one-day international on Saturday.

Opener Imam hit 86 while Hafeez finished on an unbeaten 71 as Pakistan chased down their 267-run target with five balls to spare.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 266-2 in 50 overs (H. Amla 108 not out, H. van der Dussen 93) v Pakistan 267-5 in 49.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 86, Mohammad Hafeez 71 not out) Result: Pakistan won by five wickets Series: Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 01:10 IST

