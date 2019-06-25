US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in India

US arrived here on Tuesday to hold talks with the top Indian leadership -- the first high-level visit from any country following the polls.

S Jaishankar and will hold talks on Wednesday with India's purchase of S-400 from Russia, terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying from likely to be on the table, along with a host of other issues.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of the meeting between US and on the sidelines of the Summit, which will be held in Osaka, from June 28-29.

will also have a working lunch with Jaishankar and call on Modi on Wednesday.

He will meet Indian and US business leaders in a roundtable format and deliver a policy speech at the International Centre here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)