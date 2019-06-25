US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in India

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived here on Tuesday to hold talks with the top Indian leadership -- the first high-level visit from any country following the Lok Sabha polls.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pompeo will hold talks on Wednesday with India's purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran likely to be on the table, along with a host of other issues.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan from June 28-29.

Pompeo will also have a working lunch with Jaishankar and call on Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

He will meet Indian and US business leaders in a roundtable format and deliver a policy speech at the India International Centre here.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 22:10 IST

