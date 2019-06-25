Persistent Systems to acquire Youperience GmbH for up to 6.8 mn euros

IT firm Tuesday said its German subsidiary will acquire for up to 6.8 million euros (about Rs 53.6 crore).

is focused on Salesforce-related implementation services. Its revenues were estimated to be 3.5 million euros for the 12 months ended March 31.

"The proposed acquisition strengthens Persistent's practice in and in the Marketing Cloud domain," said in a BSE filing.

The filing added that the enterprise value payable for the acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Youperience is about 4.8 million euros.

"Additionally, an amount up to 2 million euros to be payable over two years, which is contingent on performance and retention of key management employees," the filing said.

The consideration would be in cash.

" Germany GmbH, through this acquisition of Youperience, has also acquired 30 per cent shareholding in Youperience Ltd, UK, affiliate of Youperience as a part of this deal structure," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)