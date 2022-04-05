Is the US interfering in Pakistan's internal matter to overthrow Imran Khan

-
The United States supports peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, its official has said.
As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
It is the case around the world. We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law, he said.
Price reiterated that there is no truth in the allegations that the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and tried to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
There is absolutely no truth to the allegations, Price said in response to a question.
According to Aparna Pande, an expert in South Asia Foreign Policy Defense Strategy at Hudson Institute, Imran Khan's speeches and rants accusing the US government for his loss of parliamentary support, will hurt US-Pakistan relations.
His Samson-like desire to destroy everything if he does not get his way is going to harm Pakistan's external relations, Pande told PTI.
Imran Khan has long viewed himself as Pakistan's messiah and if there was any doubt, his speech of March 30 and his actions of April 3 show this. However, his arrogance has led to an inability to accept that he lacks the support of the majority of Pakistan's parliament and population, Pande said in response to a question.
