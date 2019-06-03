US Supreme Court won't get involved in Prophet ad case

The is declining to get involved in a dispute that began when a group tried to have transit officials display an ad with a provocative cartoon of the Prophet.

The justices said Monday they would not get involved in the case.

The Texas-based American Freedom Defense Initiative in 2015 submitted an ad that depicted a sword-wielding Prophet saying: "You can't draw me!"



Muslims generally believe any physical depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous. The cartoon won a contest the group sponsored.

After the ad was submitted, the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's board of directors voted to temporarily suspend all issue-oriented advertisements on the region's rail and bus system.

The American Freedom Defense Initiative sued.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)