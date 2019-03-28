US takes note of India's anti-missile test, expresses concern over space debris

The US has said it has taken note of India's test, but expressed concern over the issue of

shot down one of its in space on Wednesday with an to demonstrate this complex capability, announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, and

The saw PM Modi's statement that announced India's anti-satellite test, a told Wednesday.

To a question, the also said that as part of "our strong strategic partnership with India, we will continue to pursue shared interests in space and scientific and technical cooperation, including collaboration on safety and security in space.

However, the spokesperson, expressed concern over the issue of

The issue of is an important concern for the We took note of statements that the test was designed to address space debris issues, the said.

The (MEA) said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris.

"Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks," it said.

The MEA has also come out with a 10-point explainer to say the test was carried out to verify India's capability to safeguard space assets and that it was not directed against any country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)