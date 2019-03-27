Military space race: How ASAT missile will help India close gap with China

-
ALSO READ
Isro to launch HysIS, 30 small satellites from 8 countries on Thursday
India successfully tests A-SAT missile to shoot down LEO satellite: PM Modi
How to build defence capabilities
PSLV-C43 launched successfully with HysIS and 30 foreign satellites
Year in space: Isro gears up for busy 2019 after successful 2018
-
India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a decommissioned Indian satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in an address to the nation, describing it as an achievement that puts the country in the exclusive club of space powers.
After the test, India has become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the capability to destroy enemy satellites.
PM Modi also called up the entire team of scientists that worked on the ASAT programme to congratulate them for their hard work.
Satellites are used by a country's military forces for communication, reconnaissance, intelligence, navigation, and, crucially, early-warning against incoming attacks. These capabilities allow a state to have a better understanding of the battlespace.
A country that can destroy satellites could leave its enemy effectively blind. However, such weapons are rare and require very high technical expertise.
To know more about ASAT weapons and the significance of India testing one, do listen to this podcast.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU