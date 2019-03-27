Military space race: How ASAT missile will help India close gap with China

successfully test-fired an missile by shooting down a decommissioned Indian satellite, on Wednesday announced in an address to the nation, describing it as an achievement that puts the country in the exclusive club of space powers.

After the test, has become the fourth country in the world after the US, and to acquire the capability to destroy enemy

PM Modi also called up the entire team of scientists that worked on the ASAT programme to congratulate them for their hard work.

are used by a country's military forces for communication, reconnaissance, intelligence, navigation, and, crucially, early-warning against incoming attacks. These capabilities allow a state to have a better understanding of the battlespace.

A country that can destroy could leave its enemy effectively blind. However, such weapons are rare and require very high technical expertise.

To know more about and the significance of testing one, do listen to this podcast.