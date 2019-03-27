JUST IN
Military space race: How ASAT missile will help India close gap with China

India has become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the capability to destroy enemy satellites

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Anti satellite weapon
File photo: US Vought ASM-135 ASAT missile which destroyed P78-1 | Wikipedia

India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a decommissioned Indian satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in an address to the nation, describing it as an achievement that puts the country in the exclusive club of space powers.

After the test, India has become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the capability to destroy enemy satellites.

PM Modi also called up the entire team of scientists that worked on the ASAT programme to congratulate them for their hard work.

Satellites are used by a country's military forces for communication, reconnaissance, intelligence, navigation, and, crucially, early-warning against incoming attacks. These capabilities allow a state to have a better understanding of the battlespace.

A country that can destroy satellites could leave its enemy effectively blind. However, such weapons are rare and require very high technical expertise.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 17:44 IST

