India successfully tests ASAT missile, joins space superpower club

On Wednesday morning, 300 kilometres above the Odisha coast, a ballistic missile defence interceptor developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) struck a satellite in a low earth orbit, smashing it into pieces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of the test, codenamed Mission Shakti, on television and Twitter.

Declaring that “there cannot be a greater moment of pride for any Indian”, he said: “In the journey of every nation, there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such ...