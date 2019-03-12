Ethan Hawke to star in Showtime's 'Good Lord Bird' adaptation

has been tapped to play the lead in Showtime's new limited series "Good Lord Bird".

The network gave an eight-episode order to the series which is based on James McBride's award-winning novel "The Good Lord Bird".

Hawke, 48, will portray John Brown, the 19th-century abolitionist, in the show and he will co-write and executive produce the project alongside Mark Richard, reported Variety.

The show, to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, will follow the perspective of Onion, a teenager living in slavery in who eventually joins Brown's group of activists.

The novel also covers the events leading up to the Harpers Ferry raid, an 1859 effort to control a military arsenal that lead to a nationwide revolt against slavery as an institution.

"'Good Lord Bird' is one of my favourite books, told with wit, grace and wisdom by the great Bringing this story to the screen has been a passion project of mine, and I am incredibly fortunate to have partners who are equally enthusiastic and are making it a reality -- my wife and producing partner Ryan Hawke, and my longtime friends at Blumhouse.

"I'm looking forward to working for the first time with the talented folks at Showtime and both of whom have made some of the best television in the last couple years," said.

Hemingway, alongside Jason Blum, Brian Taylor, Ryan Hawke, David Schiff, and Marci Wiseman, will also serve as the on the project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)