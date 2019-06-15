The on Friday lodged a protest with the over what it called a "highly inappropriate" visit by its counterterrorism to China's restive region, saying it could serve to legitimize Beijing's crackdown on Muslim minorities.

The world body said Thursday that Vladimir Voronkov, the general for counterterrorism, was on a visit to UN sources said that trip included a stop in

Chinese authorities have placed an estimated one million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, in internment camps, which downplays as "vocational education centers" needed to combat extremism.

US called UN on Friday to express his "deep concerns," State Department said.

"Such a visit is highly inappropriate in view of the unprecedented repression campaign underway in against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims," the statement said.

Sullivan told Guterres that " continues to paint its repressive campaign against Uighurs and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not," the added.

"The UN's is putting at risk the UN's reputation and credibility on counterterrorism and human rights by lending credence to these false claims."



UN asked in December for permission to carry out a fact-finding mission in Xinjiang, but has been left waiting.

On Thursday, China's new to the in Geneva, Chen Xu, said the UN for human rights would visit when "we can find a time which is convenient to both sides.

