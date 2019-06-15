China, Russia reject calls for freeze on UN pullout from Sudan

and on Friday rejected calls from European and African to freeze the planned shutdown of a mission to Sudan's region.

Britain, France, and the African on the told the group that the decision on closing the joint UN- mission should be put on hold while is engulfed in crisis.

The council is scheduled to vote on the mandate of the mission, known as UNAMID, on June 27.

"The situation has evolved, the situation is not the same in the center, and we cannot proceed as if nothing has happened," said South Africa's

and however said the drawdown must continue as planned with a view to end operations in 2020.

"The has the capacity to maintain peace and security in on its own," said China's

China, Sudan's major trading partner, has long supported Khartoum's view that the conflict in was winding down and that peacekeepers were no longer needed.

After a series of phased drawdowns, about 7,200 troops and police remain in Darfur from the 16,000 deployed at the height of the conflict.

More than 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the violence, according to the

Russian said the council was right to pull out peacekeepers and warned against any "outside lecturing" to

has been led by a military council since generals ousted on April 11 after months of nationwide protests against his three-decade rule.

Protesters remained encamped outside the military headquarters in for weeks afterwards demanding civilian rule, until a June 3 crackdown that left scores dead.

and have said the instability has an impact on Darfur and that peacekeepers should remain.

UN said there have been increased reports of killings, abduction and sexual violence in Darfur in recent months.

Over the past two months, 47 people have been killed in Darfur, he said.

Sudan's military rulers have issued a decree ordering UNAMID to hand over all of its camps in Darfur to the Rapid Support Forces, which led the crackdown on protesters.

But UN chief said plans to turn over the camps to Sudanese forces as part of the drawdown have been suspended.

