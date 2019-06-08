USA thrash Mexico 9-0 to secure 2nd win in FIH Series Finals

The United States continued its fine form and spanked Mexico 9-0 to register its second consecutive win at the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Saturday.
In the Pool B match between world no. 25 USA and their neighbours, ranked 39th, Michael Jr Barminski (3rd, 53rd minutes) and Sean Cicchi (37th, 52nd) scored two goals each for the winners.
Julian Croonenberghs (14th), Tyler Sundeen (30th), who replaced regular skipper Ajai Dhadwal, Alberto Montilla (39th), Christian de Angelis (42nd) and William Holt (60th) were the other goal getters for the Americans.
USA had earlier stunned South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener on Thursday, while Mexico had slumped to a 1-3 defeat against Asian Games champion Japan.
The Americans will round off their pool engagements against Japan on June 10, while Mexico will take on South Africa.
