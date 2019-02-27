JUST IN
Use all channels to have IAF pilot released: Deora

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Congress leader and former city MP Milind Deora urged the Union government Wednesday to use all "diplomatic and military channels" to ensure the release IAF pilot detained by Pakistan.

"This is a sensitive matter. Jingoism around Indo-Pak conflict will only add fuel to fire. We need responsible journalism and responsible political discourse," he added in a statement here.

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is in Pakistani custody after his plane was shot down amid rising tension on the Indo-Pak border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 20:20 IST

