Use common sense, Modi tells Oppn on his Rafale remarks; Cong demands apology from PM

Asking opposition parties to use common sense, Monday slammed them for questioning his statement that the presence of fighter jets would have given greater firepower to the IAF during the February 27 aerial engagement with

As the political dogfight over Modi's remarks escalated with the demanding an apology from him for trying to portray the as being weaker without Rafale, Air Marshal B S declined to comment on the statement that the French jets would have made a difference.

"I said if was acquired in time it would have made a difference (during the February 27 dogfight), but they(opposition parties) say is questioning our strike," said, addressing a gathering in Jamnagar in

"Please use common sense. What I said was if we had at the time (of aerial dogfight), then none of our fighter jets would have gone down and none of theirs saved," he added. lost one jet during the fierce dogfight in which one warplane of Air Force(PAF) was also shot down.

"If they(opposition) don't understand me what can I do. They have their own limitations," he told the audience during his 40-minute speech rendered in Gujarati.

R P N accused the and BJP leadership of politicising the air strikes and said Modi should apologise to the country for trying to portray the IAF as being weaker without Rafale.

" is the prime minister, who says that the would have been much stronger if we had Rafale (fighter jets). We would like the to apologize for saying that.....

"The prime minister has tried to show that the Air Force is weaker because it does not have Rafale. We would like him to apologise for saying so because the has always protected our skies and given a befitting reply, whenever it has been attacked by the Pakistanis," told reporters in

The Sunday claimed that Modi has himself "questioned" the anti-terror air strike in Balakot in on February 26 by his remarks that the country is feeling the absence of Rafale jets as the results could have been different if had these

"The prime minister has himself questioned the air strike. He said had the Rafale jets been there (with the IAF), the results would have been different. What is the meaning of this?" Congress told a press conference in

Modi had on Saturday hit out at the opposition for doubting the armed forces on the anti-terror air strike in Pakistan and said the country was feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jets as the results could have been different if had these

"India is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, if we had Rafale probably the result would have been different. The country has suffered a lot due to selfish interests earlier and now over Rafale," he had said at the India Today Conclave.

told reporters in that the Rafale fighters should come into India's inventory by September.

"Yes, we have a plan for inducting new and that is why we have signed contract for 36 Rafale jets."



Eventually, Jaguar, MiG29, and 2000 aircraft will be replaced by Tejas Mk-2 and then the "next step" will be on Advanced Medium Combat Aircrafts, he said.

When an adversary attacks you, every aircraft is used, said, adding that the jet used in the dog fight with Pakistan is an upgraded aircraft with advanced weapons system.

"The Bison is in our inventory, why not use it?...I will not comment on the ongoing operation because they are still ongoing. Bison is capable. It has been upgraded... It has got a better weapons system, better radars, better air-to-air missiles... whatever it takes to make it from third generation to 3.5 generation (aircraft) or so," said the of the Indian Air Force(IAF).

attacked Modi for his remarks on Rafale jets, asking why the BJP government at the Centre did not induct even one of these fighters into the IAF during its tenure.

"Rafale fighter could have proven useful in fight against Pakistan, Modi in his rallies. Even then not a single Rafale inducted into IAF fleet during his government's tenure. Better explain people why this kind of lapse and neglect even by the BJP on the issue of country's safety and security?" said in a tweet.

The Centre and the Opposition are locked in a massive political row over the deal for procurement of 36 Rafale jets from

Lashing out at statements from opposition party leaders who demanded proof of the February 26 air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, Modi said his objective was to end terror while that of the opposition was to remove him.

"The root of terrorism is in the neighbouring country, should we not cure the from its roots," he said.

"Even if mentors of those seeking to destroy India are outside, this country won't sit quietly," he said in his address after inaugurating an annexe building of hospital and various other development works.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)