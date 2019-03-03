Modi himself questioning air strike in Pakistan: Congress

The Sunday claimed that Modi has himself "questioned" the recent anti-terror air strike in by his remarks that the country is feeling the absence of fighter jets as the results could have been different if had these

The party also said it had neither sought proof of such strike earlier nor is it asking for it now.

"The has himself questioned the air strike. He said had the jets been there (with the IAF), the results would have been different. What is the meaning of this?" posed during a press conference here.

Asserting that the should himself explain what would have been different with jets, he held Modi responsible for the delay in induction of the French-made fighter jets into the IAF by "cancelling" the earlier negotiations.

Modi had on Saturday hit out at the opposition for doubting the armed forces on the anti-terror air strike in and said the country was feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jets as the results could have been different if had these

" is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, if we had Rafale probably the result would have been different. The country has suffered a lot due to selfish interests earlier and now over Rafale," he had said at the India Today Conclave.

on Saturday accused the prime minister of being "solely responsible" for the delay in arrival of Rafale jets.

"Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Crore and gave it to your friend YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets. YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets (sic)," Gandhi had said on

