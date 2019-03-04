Zomato to sell UAE food delivery biz for USD 172 mn

and ordering firm will sell its UAE delivery business to Germany-headquartered Group for about USD 172 million (nearly Rs 1,220 crore), one of the company's largest shareholders said Monday.

The Gurugram-based firm has also raised around USD 105 million in the ongoing round of funding, said in a filing on the BSE.

"As a result, upon closing, our shareholding in will be 26.38 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis," it added.

As part of the transaction, Media Pvt Ltd has entered into an agreement to sell its UAE delivery business to Group through its fully owned subsidiary

The consideration for the transaction is about USD 172 million, it added.

"Zomato and will enter into services agreements (on the) basis (of) which Zomato will continue to run the said business on its own platform," it added.

Zomato continues to own and run its other businesses such as Ad Sales, Gold, etc, in the country, added.

In a separate statement, said it would participate in Zomato's latest funding round by investing USD 50 million into Zomato's global business to become a Top 10 shareholder and also enter into a material operational partnership agreement.

"Zomato has built a successful business in the UAE and on the back of its and discovery app and website. The acquisition will allow us to further improve our service to customers in the UAE," Delivery Hero Niklas stberg said.

Zomato said the company is looking "forward to learning from their (Delivery Hero's) global experience to help us strengthen our fast growing food delivery business".

In the regulatory filing, Info Edge further said, "In addition, Zomato has concluded its ongoing funding round with an additional second tranche of about USD 105 million."



The new investors in this round include Delivery Hero and Glade Brook Capital, it added.

"Including the USD 210 million fund raise intimated in October 2018, the total amount of equity capital raised in this round of financing amounts to about 315 million," Info Edge said.

