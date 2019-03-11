JUST IN
USFDA concludes inspection of Unichem Lab's Ghaziabad facility

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories Monday said the US health regulator has concluded inspection of its Ghaziabad facility without making any observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection of the company's Ghaziabad facility from March 3-8, 2019, and it has been successfully concluded without any USFDA form 483 issued, Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company's management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility. The form is issued after completing the inspection.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 11:50 IST

