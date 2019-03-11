USFDA concludes inspection of Unichem Lab's Ghaziabad facility

Drug firm Monday said the US health regulator has concluded inspection of its without making any observations.

The (USFDA) conducted inspection of the company's from March 3-8, 2019, and it has been successfully concluded without any USFDA form 483 issued, said in a BSE filing.

A form 483 is issued by the USFDA to notify a company's management of any objectionable condition at its The form is issued after completing the inspection.

Shares of Ltd were trading 2.70 per cent higher Rs 203.25 apiece on the BSE.

