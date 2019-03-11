Stage set for simultaneous elections in Arunachal Pradesh

The stage is set for Arunachal Pradesh to hold and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11, election officials said Monday.

With the model code of conduct coming into force, the election authorities have issued do's and donts to all political parties and urged all to strictly follow it.

Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act would be mandatorily imposed by all deputy commissioners, election office sources said.

A total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women, would exercise their franchise in the April 11 simultaneous polls in 2,202 polling stations across the state.

no 52 at Naharalagun, under Itanagar Assembly constituency, has the highest number of voters at 1340, while Malogam under Hayuliang constituency in remote district bordering has only one female voter.

Luguthang polling booth under Mukto constituency in district is the highest located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet.

Eleven polling stations exclusively for female voters have also been set up in the state, the sources said.

As per records, photo electoral roll coverage is 99.97 per cent while voter's photo identity card has been issued to 99.97 per cent in the state.

They said that all arrangements to conduct elections have already been completed in the state.

Training of all district election officers, returning officers, returning officers and various categories of nodal officers were completed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office here.

Training to all polling personnel has been started by the District Election Officers (DEOs), the sources said.

For the first time, (VVPAT) will be used along with electronic voting machines in all the polling stations.

For 4,964 service voters, electronically transmitted postal ballots (ETPBS) system would be used for the first time to facilitate hassle free voting.

For poll day monitoring, SMS-based poll monitor system would be used and vehicles carrying reserve EVMs will be fitted with in all covered areas.

Toll free helpline number '1950' has also been installed in and DEO offices to handle queries related to elections, the sources added.

The poll notification would be issued on March 18 while the last date of filing nominations has been fixed on March 25.

Scrutiny of papers would be made on March 26 while the last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed on March 28.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The ruling has 48 MLAs in the House of 60, while opposition and (NPP) have five MLAs each.

There are two independent MLAs in the Assembly now.

The present term saw lot of turncoat with 43 MLAs pulling down by shifting loyalty to (PPA) that soon merged with the

The ensuing Assembly and elections in Arunachal would witness a keen contest between the BJP, Congress, NPP, PPA and (Secular).

While the ruling would contest the elections on developmental plank, the opposition parties are expected to use the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) as their trump card, besides law and order and corruption issues.

During the 2014 elections in the state, Union for Home Kiren Rijiju won from Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency while Ninong Ering of the won the Arunachal East seat.

In the Assembly elections of 2014, the Congress had won 42 seats while the BJP succeeded in 11. The Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 5 seats while two went to independents.

