Utkal University gets rural campus at Chandikhole

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated the second campus of Utkal University at Chandikhole during his visit to Jajpur district, an official statement said.
Two courses master degree in Public Health and MBA in Rural Management will start from the rural campus at Chandikhole.
Classes will commence from its temporary campus at Baba Bhairabananda College near the demarcated site for the permanent campus, the statement said.
The rural campus will start classes from this academic session. The courses will be offered in the second campus keeping in mind the need of industries in the mineral-rich Jajpur district, it added.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the rural campus. A technology park will be set up on the premises to develop indigenous technology at the campus.
The state government had also demarcated 66.3 acre land near Baba Bhairabananda College at Chandikhole for the purpose.
The foundation stone of the second campus was laid by the Higher Education Minister Ananta Das on July 31, 2017.
During his visit, Patnaik also inaugurated five projects worth over Rs 109 crore and laid the foundation stone of eight other projects for Jajpur district.
