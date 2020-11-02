Uttar Pradesh reports 25 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,788 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh reports 69 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,271 fresh cases
Covid-19: One more death in Noida; total count crosses 5,000-mark
Uttar Pradesh records 5,809 new coronavirus cases, tally at 354,275
Uttar Pradesh records 77 more coronavirus deaths, 5,447 new cases
UP sees 5,234 fresh Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths; recoveries cross 300,000
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,076 on Monday after 25 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,85,609, according to a statement.
Three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Meerut, and two each from Allahabad and Varanasi, among others, the UP government said in the statement issued here.
Of the 1,788 new infections, Lucknow reported 220 fresh cases followed by 158 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 146 in Meerut and 142 in Ghaziabad, among others.
According to the statement, 2,040 COVID patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.
There are 23,035 active cases in the state, while a total of 4,55,498 people have recuperated from the infection, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU