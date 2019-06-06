V K Singh inaugurates flyover connecting Anand Vihar to Mohan Nagar

-
Union Minister and Ghaziabad MP Gen (retd) V K Singh Thursday inaugurated a six-lane flyover connecting Anand Vihar in Delhi to Mohan Nagar here.
The minister of state for road transport and highways said the flyover was the need of the hour as commuters were facing traffic congestion during peak hours.
He said the 586-metre flyover has been constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation within 13 months. The Ghaziabad Development Authority sanctioned a fund of Rs 49 crore for its construction, he said.
The Raj Nagar Extension flyover at Delhi-Meerut road will also be completed andthe widening work of Vijay Nagar bypass is in full swing, the Parliamentarian added.
