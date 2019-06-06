Palestinians pledge to cancel leaked ministerial raises: UN

The cash-strapped has pledged to suspend a secret increase in ministerial salaries, the on the Israel-Palestinian conflict said Thursday after reports of the raise sparked anger.

Documents leaked online appeared to show that in 2017, Palestinian had quietly agreed to increase monthly salaries of ministers from USD 3,000 to USD 5,000, as well as boosting the prime minister's salary from USD 4,000 to USD 6,000.

The revelation, by an group known as "Against the Current", came as the faces desperate financial shortfalls.

Nickolay Mladenov, special coordinator for the peace process, said Thursday he had spoken to recently installed Palestinian Mohammad Shtayyeh, who had agreed to cancel the raises.

"At a time when the #Palestinian people are struggling with economic hardship, when salaries were cut in #Gaza, such decisions defy logic and rightly anger people," Mladenov tweeted in reaction to the of the salary increase.

"I spoke to @DrShtayyeh who committed to end this practice immediately and investigate." Shtayyeh, who replaced predecessor in April, was not immediately available for comment.

Palestinians commenting on Against the Current's page expressed outrage at the reported raises.

"All these ministers, what service do they provide to the people anyway? They're just honorary roles," wrote

The has been forced to halve the salaries of many employees in recent months due to an ongoing financial dispute with

The Jewish state has been deducting around USD 10 million a month from taxes it collects on behalf of the PA, money it says corresponds to payments to families of prisoners in Israeli jails -- including those who have carried out attacks.

sees such payments as rewards for attacks on its citizens, but the Palestinians argue they are a vital lifeline for families who have often lost their main breadwinner. They also accuse of arresting people arbitrarily.

Abbas has responded to the Israeli move by refusing to accept any of the tax revenues, which equate to more than half his government's budget.

The has also cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians.

US said the salary hikes for ministers showed the Palestinian leadership had sought to enrich themselves while creating a "self-imposed financial crisis." "Where's the care/concern about the people?" he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)