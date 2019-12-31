V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year.

Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from the post in December 2018.

Yadav had earlier held the post of General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR).

He is an electrical engineer and belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers.
