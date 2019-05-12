Gangjee finishes tied 39, Asaji wins title

India's finished tied 39th while Madappa faltered on the final day and ended tied 53rd at the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup here Sunday.

Madappa had an 81 in a round where nothing seemed to go right for him, while (74) started with a double but managed to hold his round.

Japan's capped an unforgettable week when he held his nerve to win the tournament by one shot on Mothers' Day at the Country Club.

With his mother and wife following him throughout the final round, Asaji, who earned his spot by topping the Monday Qualifiers, kept his composure and maintained his overnight lead to eventually close with a one-over-par 72.

Asaji's winning total of three-under-par 281 also earned him a spot at The 148th Open which will be held at Royal Portrush, in July.

of the USA tried to surmount a late charge but dropped three shots in his inward-nine and had to settle for a share of second place with Japanese amateur Ren Yonezawa.

New Zealand's Danzel Ieremia and Korea's Y E Yang were tied for fourth while Zimbabwean secured another top-10 by sharing sixth place with Korea's Dongkyu Jang.

