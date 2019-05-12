Gas leak kills three workers of chemical company

Three workers of a company in district died Sunday following toxic gas leak, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the company located in Palghar-Tarapur MIDC, when the work of filling the gas was on, an said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, he said.

Further details are awaited.

