Gas leak kills three workers of chemical company

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Three workers of a chemical company in Palghar district died Sunday following toxic gas leak, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the company located in Palghar-Tarapur MIDC, when the work of filling the gas was on, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, he said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 19:36 IST

