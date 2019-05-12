Gas leak kills three workers of chemical company

-
ALSO READ
Bhopal gas tragedy: 34 years on, victims suffering continues
Bhopal remembers gas tragedy victims; meetings, rallies held
34 years after Bhopal gas leak, survivors continue to fight
'Bhopal tragedy should serve as grim reminder about perils of toxic chemical industry'
Bizman hurt in robbery bid
-
Three workers of a chemical company in Palghar district died Sunday following toxic gas leak, police said.
The incident took place around 4 pm at the company located in Palghar-Tarapur MIDC, when the work of filling the gas was on, an official said.
The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, he said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU