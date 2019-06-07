Vaping may impair mucus clearance from airways: Study

in may hamper clearance from the human airways, increasing the risk of and injury, according to a study.

The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, found that exposing human airway cells to e- vapour containing in culture resulted in a decreased ability to move or phlegm across the surface.

This phenomenon is called "mucociliary dysfunction".

Researchers from the University of Kansas, and in the US report the same finding in vivo in sheep, whose airways mimic those of humans when exposed to e- vapour.

"This study grew out of our team's research on the influence of tobacco smoke on clearance from the airways," said Matthias Salathe, a at the Medical Center.

"The question was whether vape containing had negative effects on the ability to clear secretions from the airways similar to tobacco smoke," said Salathe.

is a feature of many lung diseases, including asthma, (COPD), and

The study found that vaping with nicotine impairs ciliary beat frequency, dehydrates airway fluid and makes mucus more viscous or sticky.

These changes make it more difficult for the bronchi, the main passageways to the lung, to defend themselves from and

The researchers note that a recent report found that young e- users who never smoked were at increased risk of developing chronic bronchitis, a condition characterised by production of phlegm that is also seen in tobacco smokers.

Salathe said the newly published data not only supports the earlier clinical report, but helps explain it.

A single session of vaping can deliver more nicotine to the airways than smoking one cigarette, according to researchers.

Salathe said absorption into the bloodstream is lower, possibly exposing the airways to high nicotine concentrations for prolonged periods of time.

The study also found that nicotine produced these negative effects by stimulating the ion channel transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1).

Blocking reduced the effects of nicotine on clearance in both the human cells in culture and in the sheep.

"Vaping with nicotine is not harmless as commonly assumed by those who start vaping. At the very least, it increases the risk of chronic bronchitis," Salathe said.

"Our study, along with others, might even question as a harm reduction approach for current smokers with respect to chronic bronchitis/COPD," said Salathe.

