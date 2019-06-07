Jagan to have five deputy CMs in Cabinet

In what could be an unprecedented move, Y S Jagan Mohan Friday decided to have five ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet.

The new will be constituted at a public function here Saturday.

The held a meeting of the at his residence here in the morning where he announced the decision to appoint five ministers.

Accordingly, one each from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be made deputy CMs.

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the community would get a lion's share.

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance.

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy

Japan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.

