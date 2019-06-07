Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Doda

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a cowshed turned into a terrorist hideout in and Kashmir's district on Friday, officials said.

Based on a specific information about terrorist hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night in Chilli-Balla area, Army in Bhaderwah said.

"During of 'dhoks' (grass huts), cowsheds and houses Friday morning, a cache was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the cowshed owned by Abbas Ahmed," he said.

The said during the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one radio set, batteries, beside parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.

A case was registered in station and further investigation was underway, he said.

Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in

They said the troops will be screening high altitude structures in these hilly areas to ensure that footprints of militancy were curbed in region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)