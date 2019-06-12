Vardhan for innovative ways to achieve target of zero diarrhoea deaths among children by 2022

Wednesday stressed on re-strategising and devising innovative interventions to achieve the target of zero diarrhoea deaths among children by 2022.

Reviewing the status of reproductive, maternal, newborn, children, adolescent and nutrition (RMNCAH+N) interventions in the country, said, "No child should ever die from diarrhoea. The government will make immediate and sustained efforts to prevent this by 2022."



The suggested a convergence approach wherein all the resources merge for accelerated outcome supported by an aggressive awareness campaign to fulfil the prime minister's vision of a "New India" where children and pregnant women do not die of preventable diseases.

"We have to work together for bringing all our energies in sync to realise this dream. Women are strong pillars of society and sustained development of the country can be achieved only if we take holistic care of our women and children," he said.

"Through our policies and programmes, we shall ensure to end preventable maternal deaths in the country. It is time for all of us to start a mass movement, a 'jan andolan', to prevent such maternal deaths. I call upon all the gynaecologists and health activists in the country to join hands with the and to strengthen our efforts in this direction," he said.

Working with a spirit of collaboration, directed the officials to brainstorm the proposed strategies with gynaecologists, nutritionists, management experts, paediatricians and engage various government departments, the private sector and civil society, including members of the community, in monitoring progress and collectively addressing the prevailing gaps and challenges.

Vardhan stated that no child should suffer from vaccine preventable diseases in the country. While Mission Indradhanush and Intensified MI have strengthened the full immunisation coverage in the country, a further aggressive and spirited push is needed to ensure that the target of full immunisation coverage is achieved, where no child is left without vaccine protection, he stated.

"We need to shun the routine approach to achieve the targets of full immunisation in the stipulated time frame. We have to revamp our strategy and develop a fresh approach," he said.

While reviewing the progress in Anaemia Mukt Bharat (anaemia-free India mission), Vardhan said that the programme requires innovative approach and interventions.

"We have to set achievable target by strengthening our strategy along with monitoring mechanisms. We have to generate awareness among people and build partnerships and strengthen convergence between stakeholders to take this programme forward," he added.

