Two women electrocuted at village in Puducherry

Two women were electrocuted in Thirubuvanai village near here Wednesday when they came into contact with a live wire, police said.
Sengeni (65) and Vijaya (55) had gone out to pluck vegetables from a garden near their house when the incident took place.
Both the women died instantly, police said.
The relatives of the women, who went in search of them, saw them lying dead in the garden and reported the matter to the police.
A case has been registered and investigation was on, the police said.
A strong wind had swept across the village on Tuesday night snapping the overhead power line which the women had accidentally stamped on, they added.
