Take up TB elimination on a mission mode: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Harsh Vardhan to take charge of Health Ministry on Monday
Harsh Vardhan takes charge as health minister, says focus is on Ayushman Bharat
Harsh Vardhan takes charge, rides on cycle
Harsh Vardhan cycles to Nirman Bhawan to take charge as health minister
Centre assures help to Kerala for Nipah, rushes doctors, experts
-
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Tuesday directed the ministry officials to take up elimination of TB on a 'Mission Mode', asking all stakeholders to come together and chalk out an aggressive strategy for making India tuberculosis free by 2025.
Harsh Vardhan was chairing a high level meeting to review the status of Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP).
"The Prime Minister has given a clarion call to made India free of Tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. Let us develop a comprehensive and focussed high profile strategic action plan by bringing together synergies of all systems and available resources across the government and non-government sectors," he said at the meeting.
The Minister suggested adoption of innovative approaches to address TB and directed elimination of the disease be made a 'Jan Andolan' (mass movement).
The Health Minister also suggested roping in other ministries, state governments, MPs, MLAs, NGOs, civil society organisations and the media for sustained efforts in combating TB.
He asked the officials to take up new interventions and mount aggressive awareness campaigns so that the whole country is in sync with the "TB Harega Desh Jitega" (TB will lose, country will win) slogan.
India accounted for 27 per cent of the 10 million people who contracted tuberculosis in 2017, the highest among the top 30 high TB burden countries in the world, according to a report by the World Health Organisation released in September 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU