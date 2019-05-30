Veer Chotrani, Sanya Vats win titles

Maharashtra's Veer and Vats of Thursday won the under-19 boys and girls titles respectively in the inaugural Southern Slam junior squash, an five-star tournament held here.

made short work of boy (seeded in the 5/8 bracket) 17-15 11-2 11-6 to emerge the champion.

Anand, conqueror of the top-seed Utkarsh Baheti in the semis, faded away after a close first game.

In the girls section, top-seed Vats gave no chance to the talented girl and won in straight games, dropping just 18 points in all.

The girls under-17 final between second-seed Taniskha Jain and local girl went the distance, before the former prevailed 11-6 in the decider.

Results: All finals:



Boys:



Under-19: Veer (3/4) bt (5/8) 17-15, 11-2, 11-6.

U-17: Arnaav Sareen (1) bt Navaneeth Prabhu S (3/4) 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.

U-15: Paarth Ambani (1) bt Rutva Samant (2) 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6.

U-13: Tavneet Singh Mundra (2) bt KS (1) 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.

U-11: Agastya Bansal (3/4) bt (1) 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

Girls: Under-19: Vats (1) bt 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

U-17: Tanishka Jain (2) bt (3/4) 6-11, 11-6, 14-12, 7-11, 11-6;



U-15: Kaavya Bansal (2) bt Aaryaa Belsare (9/16) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7.

U-13: Anahat Singh (2) bt Nayna Taneja (3 /4) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.

U-11: Akanksha Gupta (1) bt Sanvi Batar (2) 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)