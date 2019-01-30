Venezuela's Maduro says would support early parliamentary polls: RIA

-
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Maduro says 'ready to negotiate' with opposition: RIA
Venezuela arrests six 'terrorists' over Maduro assassination attempt
Venezuela military group calls in video for not recognizing Maduro
Venezuela's parliament rejects legitimacy of Maduro second term
Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack
-
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he would support early parliamentary elections in his crisis-hit country, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.
"It would be very good to conduct parliamentary elections at an earlier stage, it would be a good form of political discussion," Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU