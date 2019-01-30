Venezuela's Maduro says would support early parliamentary polls: RIA

JUST IN
AFP  |  Moscow 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he would support early parliamentary elections in his crisis-hit country, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

"It would be very good to conduct parliamentary elections at an earlier stage, it would be a good form of political discussion," Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas.

