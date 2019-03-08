JUST IN
Venezuela suspends work, classes due to major blackout

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela's government suspended work and classes Friday due to a massive electricity blackout that has lasted for almost 16 hours and is affecting the majority of the country, the vice president said.

President Nicolas Maduro -- who has denounced the blackout as an act of "sabotage" -- made the decision "in order to facilitate efforts for the recovery of electricity service in the country," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted.

Fri, March 08 2019. 18:40 IST

