Venezuela suspends work, classes due to major blackout

Venezuela's government suspended work and classes Friday due to a massive electricity blackout that has lasted for almost 16 hours and is affecting the majority of the country, the vice president said.
President Nicolas Maduro -- who has denounced the blackout as an act of "sabotage" -- made the decision "in order to facilitate efforts for the recovery of electricity service in the country," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted.
