Suspicious object outside Jammu airport triggers panic

A suspicious object found outside the main entrance of airport here Friday created panic among the local residents, officials said.

However, the bomb disposal squad found nothing incriminating, they said.

The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot after authorities received information that a suspicious object was lying adjacent to a security picket on the main road leading to the airport in Satwari area.

An electric circuit and a battery was found during inspection, the officials said, dispelling rumours that a bomb-like substance was detected outside the airport.

Police and other security forces are on high alert in the region following a grenade attack inside the general bus stand area on Thursday, which left two people dead and 31 others injured.

Police said the attacker, a juvenile hailing from south Kashmir, was arrested within hours of the blast which was carried out at the behest of terror group

An of the (AAI) said the airport operations remained unaffected.

"The item detected does not contain any explosive. The airport operations are quite normal and security agencies have done the needful," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)