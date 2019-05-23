Very disappointing, we should have won: Sheila Dikshit

Thursday conceded her party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, terming the loss "very disappointing", and congratulated the BJP for its spectacular performance.

BJP candidates were leading over their rivals on all the seven seats in by margins ranging from 1-5 lakh votes. Final results are expected later tonight.

"It is very disappointing, we should have won," she told PTI.

Dikshit, who herself was trailing by over 3.63 lakh votes against her rival and BJP in North East Delhi constituency, expressed satisfaction that the pushed the to the third place on most seats.

She said leaders will meet in coming days and discuss steps needed in view of the her party's dismal performance in the election.

Congress, which trailed behind in Delhi in elections since 2014, took consolation in the fact that its candidates on four seats managed to force Arvind Kejriwal-led party to the third place in this poll.

"That is a very good thing, we welcome it," she said.

Congress candidates on four seats North East Delhi, East Delhi, and West Delhi were trailing behind BJP. However, candidates on South Delhi and West Delhi were the nearest rivals of BJP candidates.

