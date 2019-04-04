Sheila Dikshit rubbishes talks of alliance with AAP in Delhi

-
Former Chief Minister and Delhi unit Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Thursday once again rejected all talks about an alliance between her party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city-state where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake.
"What alliance? All these discussions are going on just in media. That's it," she said.
Commenting on the demand of full statehood to Delhi, she said, "This (full statehood) can only be given after an amendment in the Constitution. Earlier, we tried for it too but the Central government did not accept it."
The Congress party has repeatedly rejected the overtures made by AAP for an alliance in Delhi. AAP has sought to form the alliance to arrest the division of anti-BJP votes in order to defeat the BJP which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014.
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
