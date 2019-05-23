AAP set to lose on all seven seats in Delhi

The is set to lose on all seven seats in as it is trailing by lakhs of votes and coming third in most of the constituencies.

Except North-West and South seats, where they are at the second spot, the ruling party in is trailing at the third position in all the other five constituencies.

had fielded seven candidates in Delhi - Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi, from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and from West Delhi.

In New Delhi, Goyal is trailing by a margin of 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Gupta is trailing by over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan, Chadha is trailing by a margin of over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate and Atishi is trailing by a margin of over 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate

On the other hand, Dilip Pandey is trailing by over 5 lakh votes to BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, Singh by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate and Jakhar by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate Verma.

performer of - Atishi who is given credit of revolutionising the education system of government schools - has come third position after Gambhir and candidate Lovely.

chief congratulated on Thursday for the "historic" win of the NDA in the election.

"I congratulate Sh for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Right from slapping of Kejriwal during a road show to the claiming that would murder him to even the issue related to distribution of obscene and derogatory pamphlet against Atishi, AAP was in the midst of a number of controversies this election season.

AAP was expecting to form an alliance with the but the matter turned sour with pubic war of words between Kejriwal and

The speculations became rife after Congress and along with other 'mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) leaders shared stage during a farmers rally last year.

While the AAP, on one hand, was looking for forming an alliance on 33 seats in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Chandigarh with the grand old party, proposed a tie-up only in the national capital which proved to be a deal breaker for the

While on one hand both the BJP and had started their campaign in the last two weeks before the voting in Delhi on May 12, the AAP had began its campaign right from March.

The AAP had divided their LS poll campaign in three phases.

The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 while the second phase was from April 10 to 25. In the first phase, 'jan sabhas' were conducted while in the second phase, door-to-door campaigning was done. The third phase of AAP's campaigning started from May 1-10.

