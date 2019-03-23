Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to replace Sunil Lanba as next Navy Chief

was appointed as the next of naval staff, succeeding who retires on May 30, the defence Ministry said Saturday.

The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior most to the post, sources said.

Commander-in- of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Vimal Verma, who is senior to Singh, was among the contenders for the top post, they said.

At present, Singh is serving as the in (FOC-in-C) of the in Visakhapatnam, and he will take charge as Chief on May 31, the defence ministry said.

Before taking over as FOC-in-C in October 2017, he also served as Deputy Chief as well as Vice

Besides Verma, the other contenders for the Chief's post included Vice Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the sources said.

While appointing the Chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by the seniority.

Born on November 3, 1959, Singh was commissioned into the on July 1, 1980. He earned his wings as a in 1982 and has flown extensively on Chetak and Kamov helicopters.

He is perhaps the to helm the Navy, said a Navy

Singh, who a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, and College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, hails from Jalandhar and a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

In his career spanning over 37 years, the Admiral has commanded four ships -- ship Chandbibi, missile corvette INS Vijaydurg, guided missile destroyers INS Rana and INS Delhi.

Singh has also served as the of the Western Fleet.

His other important assignments include of the at and Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he was also the of Project Seabird, looking after infrastructure development of the Navy's modern base at Karwar.

The Navy Chief retires after a three-year tenure or attaining 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.