Vice Admiral stresses on leadership qualities of young

Flag officer Commanding in chief of the Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Wednesday stressed the importance of leadership skills and qualities to be emulated by younger generation of managers in the country.

Citing the examples of a number of successful leaders, the vice admiral highlighted that outstanding leadership always had unique qualities such as larger vision, communication skills, innovation and risk taking ability.

At a function to mark the commencement of a new batch of Post Graduate and Fellow Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode here, he stressed the need to maintain balance between work and life in the ever growing world of competition and machine enabled intelligence.

The vice admiral later discussed various bilateral training initiatives between IIM-K and the Navy, a defence press release said.

IIM Kozhikode currently has 76 full time faculty members and the new batch includes 16 students for the FPM (Ph.D.) programme and 485 students for the PGP (MBA) programme, an IIM-K release said.

Commenting on the dire need for diversity in classroom, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIMK, said "In a meritocracy, talent is dispersed in multiple demographic and socio-economic spaces.

IIMK bets on enhancing the quality of teaching and learning by making its classrooms more diverse and inclusive.

