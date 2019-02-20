Vice Prez lays foundation stone for Renigunta airport runway expansion

M Venkaiah laid the foundation stone for the extension of Renigunta airport runway here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the airport, he said once the runway expansion work gets completed international flights can land here.

Besides the one in Renigunta, runways in Rajamundry, and airports in were also being expanded to enable landing of big aircraft, the said.

He also complimented and his predecessor for their contributions in the development of airports in

Prabu, through video conference, spoke about several airport expansion works being carried out in the state.

Expressing happiness over the 'Team-India' slogan given by Narendra Modi, said the parties in powers at the Centre and states must keep their political differences aside to work a team for the all-round development of the country.

He also stressed on the need for public-private partnership to speed up the country's welfare.

After taking part in the programme, left for his native neighbouring district by a special train to participate in some local programmes. He would return to Tirupati on February 23 and fly back to New Delhi, and said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)