BJP desperate to form alliance of its own: Mayawati

supremo claimed on Wednesday that the BJP was afraid of its tie-up with the in and was now desperate to forge an alliance of its own.

Her remarks came in the wake of the BJP announcing a tie-up with the in and the AIADMK in

"Does the BJP's move to forge alliances in Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, in absolute helplessness and on its knees, show its strong leadership? In fact, the BJP is so afraid of the SP-BSP alliance that it is now running from pillar to post to forge an alliance of its own," tweeted in Hindi.

She said, "No matter how much efforts the BJP makes during the election period, people of the country are fed up with its anti-people policies and will not forgive it. The public will shatter its arrogance in the elections and their government will go.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)