UK regulator worried over Sainsbury-Asda merger impact

The planned mega-merger of British giant and Walmart-owned raises "extensive competition concerns" and could spark higher prices and less choice, regulators warned Wednesday.

The (CMA) watchdog, revealing the provisional findings of an in-depth probe, added it could potentially block the deal -- or require both to sell a "significant" number of stores and other assets including one of the two brands.

The regulator cautioned it would be "difficult for the to address the concerns it has identified", as its remedies seek to "recreate the competitive rivalry lost through the merger".

"The CMA has provisionally found extensive competition concerns as part of its in-depth investigation of the proposed merger," the watchdog said in a statement that sparked immediate criticism from the two

and Asda, the nation's second and third biggest chains respectively, unveiled merger plans in April 2018 to create a retail that would leapfrog UK number one

The CMA warned Wednesday that the deal "could lead to a worse experience for across the UK through higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and reductions in the range and quality of products".

"It also has concerns that prices could rise at a large number of and petrol stations.

"The CMA has provisional concerns that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition at both a national and local level.

"The combined impact means that people could lose out right across the UK and that the deal could also cost shoppers through reduced competition in particular areas where Sainsbury's and stores overlap." In response, the pair replied in a joint statement that the CMA had "fundamentally misunderstood" how people shop in Britain and the "intensity of competition" in the sector, adding its analysis was "inconsistent" with comparable cases.

The deal comes as long-established UK battle sliding consumer sentiment, and fierce competition from online US titan -- as well as German-owned discounters and

The merger is however effectively a takeover bid with Sainsbury's acquiring a majority 58-percent stake in the combined group and the rest.

Wednesday's sent Sainsbury's share price tumbling 13 percent in morning deals on the stock market, which was up 0.5 percent overall.

