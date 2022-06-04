Vietjet launches direct flights from Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

South-east carrier on Saturday announced the launch of its direct flight services to the financial capital from Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and .

It said services on the Hanoi-Mumbai-Hanoi route will be operated three times a week, while the to will be run four times per week.

started its operations in in December 2019, connecting New Delhi to Hanoi and . The services were discontinued following suspending commercial international passenger flight operations in late March 2020 due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the government lifted the ban on March 27 this year, announced resumption of operations along with expansion of its services between and .

"Following the launch of our New Delhi - Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi services, we are delighted to launch two more direct routes between and .

"We believe that the two services from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to as well as the coming Phu Quoc - Mumbai route will strengthen the on-going relationship of Vietnam's two biggest cities with Mumbai," Vietjet's Vice President Do Xuan Quang said at the launch of the Mumbai flight.

The services on these new routes are expected to be scaled up in the coming times to meet customers' demand, he added.

From September 9, the Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will commence operation with four round trips per week, while the New Delhi - Phu Quoc service will operate with a frequency of three round trips per week, the airline said.

Commenting on the new services from its airport, a spokesperson of the Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said, "These services by Vietjet will offer diversified travel destinations and flight schedules, as well as add direct flight options to the Mumbai Airport's route network from the city to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to further boost travel opportunities between the two countries.

