Thermal coal demand to increase to around 1,500 MT by 2040: Joshi

-
ALSO READ
India must increase coal production for self-reliance: Pralhad Joshi
Dependence on import to meet thermal coal demand sharply reduced: Joshi
Jharkhand CM warns of shutting coal mines over non-payment of dues by PSUs
UN chief calls for efforts to rescue Sustainable Development Goals
Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'fake astrologer' over his coal-crisis comment
-
To address the country's energy demand which is set to double by 2040, thermal coal requirement would go up to around 1,500 million tonnes in the next 18 years, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.
The minister added that there was a need to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind the sustainable mining goals.
"While the expected electricity generation by 2040 would be approximately 3000 billion units, India's energy demand was set to double by 2040. To cater to this demand, thermal coal demand by 2040 would increase to approximately 1500 million tonnes," the minister said.
Though best efforts are being made to balance the dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, the transition to green energy will mostly be gradual, Joshi said during his maiden visit to NLC India Ltd at Neyeli.
NLC India, in a statement, said that Joshi emphasised on the importance of coal in the country's energy security today.
India has a balanced energy mix and this is helping the country move steadily towards its energy-environmental goals, the minister added.
He also commended the significant role played by the company in fighting COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU