Visitors praise Train 18 exhibition at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

A Virtual Coach Room set up at the railway pavilion in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to showcase the country's first engine-less trainset, called Train 18, was praised by visitors, a senior Western Railway official said Tuesday.
The VCR gives visitors a 360 degree view and virtual walk-through of the semi-high speed trainset, trials of which are currently underway, he added.
The trainset is expected to replace a rake on one of the Shatabdi routes, the official added.
WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said the pavilion is also showcasing efforts made by the railways in the past four years and it was drawing appreciation from visitors.
A WR statement said representations of the recently inaugurated Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge, and the proposed Kevadiya station near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat were praised by people who came to the pavilion.
The running train models and paper models of bullet train, double stack containers and the India's first rail university have also been liked by visitors, it said.
