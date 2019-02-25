JUST IN
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat inflammation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Methylprednisolone tablets used for treatment of inflammation in many conditions.

It has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Pharmacia and Upjohn Company's Medrol tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The drug is indicated to treat endocrine and rheumatic disorders among others.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the company said, Methylprednisolone tablets had annual sales of around USD 114.3 million in the US.

Lupin shares Monday settled marginally down at Rs 776 apiece on the BSE.

