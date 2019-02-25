DCW issues a notice to police over anti-social activities taking place in a park in east Delhi

The Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to police after it found anti-social activities taking place in a park in in east

The Commission also asked the police to inform it about the steps taken by the them to ensure that law and order within and outside the park is maintained.

Terming the condition of Maharana Pratap Park "dismal" and "totally unacceptable", said residents have complained about anti-social elements occupying the park and openly drinking, gambling and consuming drugs".

"I myself, witnessed boys and men drinking and gambling with impunity in the park," Maliwal, who visited the park said in the notice.

The inspection of the park was carried out on the second day of the 12-day-long 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra' in Delhi.

During the 'Padyatra', the members will meet people, hear about their complaints and initiate action on the spot. The 12-day 'padyatra' will culminate on March 8 at Connaught Place at an event to mark the

She also asked the police to inform the Commission on the steps that will be undertaken by police to ensure that anti-social activities do not take place in the park.

She also sought information from the about the names and designations of officers responsible by February 27.

The shot a separate notice to over the "large scale sale of alcohol and drugs openly" in East Azad Nagar which was being consumed in the park.

Maliwal asked the to inform the commission about the steps undertaken by police to ensure that no illegal liquor and drugs are sold and consumed in the area.

The 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra' aims to lay stress on bringing to focus the long-standing demand of the commission to increase police accountability as well as resources in the capital, as well as setting up of fast track courts for crimes against women.

