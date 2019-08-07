JUST IN
Vivo to set up new manufacturing unit in UP to 'double existing capacity'

The new capacity is part of the company's Rs 4,000-crore expansion plan in the country. It will have a capacity of manufacturing 25 million smartphones a year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vivo v15 Pro. Photo: Official website

Mobile phone maker Vivo is in the process of setting up new manufacturing unit spread over an area of 169 acre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The unit will have a capacity of manufacturing 25 million smartphones a year, said Vivo India Director (Brand Strategy) Nipun Marya, on sidelines on launching Vivo S1 smartphones in India.

"Currently, 100 per cent smartphones that we sell in India are made in India. We are now setting up new manufacturing unit spread across 169 acre in Greater Noida. This will double our existing capacity," Marya said.

The company has an annual manufacturing capacity of 25 million handsets.

"Our existing plant is running in full capacity," Marya said.

The new capacity is part of company's Rs 4,000-crore expansion plan in the country.

At the event, the company unveiled three models of Vivo SE smartphones in the range of Rs 17,990 to Rs 19,990 a unit.

Marya said that even the S series will be made in India.

The device will be available across retail outlets starting Thursday and on online platforms, including vivo India E-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart starting August 14.

The high-end variant of Vivo S1 with 6GB internal memory and 128 GB storage will be available for sale starting next month.
